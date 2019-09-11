|
KERR RYAN P.
Suddenly on Sept. 9, 2019 age 45 of West Mifflin. Ryan was born in Pittsburgh the son of Gary (Lorraine) Kerr and Dorine (Pete) Kasich; beloved husband of Nicole (Frank); cherished father of Ryan, Kayla, Kera and Kyler; special brother of Kelly (Mike) Vinay, Carrie (Ron) Cope and Katie Kasich; also many nieces and nephews. Ryan was the caregiver of Fr. Patrick Rager, who preceded him in death. Ryan was an avid sports fan and he especially enjoyed watching Notre Dame games with his cousin, Tim. He could light up a room with his sense of humor and he always thought he could sing and dance. Family and friends received on Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St. Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Therese Church, Munhall. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019