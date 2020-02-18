|
KOMAROMI RYANNA LYNN
Age 40, of Mt. Washington, on Friday, February 14, 2020. Loving mother of Gavin, Savannah and Jerry; beloved partner of Raymond Shope; cherished daughter of Marcella Komaromi (Dan Burns) and the late Jerry Komaromi; sister of Jerry Komaromi, Jr. and Melissa Komaromi Smith (Dempy); aunt of Hayden Smith; niece of Susan Komaromi Gayda (Gary); cousin of Gregory and Bethany Gayda; also survived by loving family and friends. No Visitations. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. in The Log Church, 1540 Roseberry St., Pgh., PA 15216. Contributions will be accepted by the family. Arrangements entrusted to BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Mt Washington (412-381-2323). www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020