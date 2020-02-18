Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
The Log Church
1540 Roseberry St.
Pgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RYANNA KOMAROMI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RYANNA LYNN KOMAROMI


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RYANNA LYNN KOMAROMI Obituary
KOMAROMI RYANNA LYNN

Age 40, of Mt. Washington, on Friday, February 14, 2020. Loving mother of Gavin, Savannah and Jerry; beloved partner of Raymond Shope; cherished daughter of Marcella Komaromi (Dan Burns) and the late Jerry Komaromi; sister of Jerry Komaromi, Jr. and Melissa Komaromi Smith (Dempy); aunt of Hayden Smith; niece of Susan Komaromi Gayda (Gary); cousin of Gregory and Bethany Gayda; also survived by loving family and friends. No Visitations. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. in The Log Church, 1540 Roseberry St., Pgh., PA 15216. Contributions will be accepted by the family. Arrangements entrusted to BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Mt Washington (412-381-2323). www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RYANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -