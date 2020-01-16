|
SCIULLO RYTA
Ryta Sciullo had both style and substance.
Having grown up during the Great Depression, she made a home for her husband of 66 years, his parents, her sisters, nieces, nephews, not to mention her own four sometimes-maddening children.
She made it look easy, or at least, normal. In later years, she and the late Samuel R. Sciullo traveled the world, leaving behind scrapbooks and photos the likes of which featured Mrs. Sciullo posing in front of the Tivoli Fountains in Rome, her hair in a scarf and sporting Audrey Hepburn sunglasses.
She even looked great in a wool cape, sweeping to her seat at Pitt football games in that 1970s heyday.
But beneath the fashion flair was a woman determined to leave her mark on the world. Trained as a dietitian, she was as comfortable throwing dinner parties for dozens as she was creating a Christmas Eve feast for more than 50 years.
Ryta Cecelia Pluciennik grew up in the Polish section of East Vandergrift, known as "Morning Sun." The baby of the family, she earned a scholarship to Seton Hill College, and then a post-graduate certificate from the University of Michigan.
Mrs. Sciullo, 95, died January 14 after a long illness.
She had style to spare: A favorite family memory was looking at her high school report card. It had all A's, and one F, in gym class. "I just didn't want to get my hair wet," she said casually.
As a freshman at Vandergrift High, she caught the eye of a senior who, as family lore has it, spotted her at an assembly and told a friend "I'm going to marry that girl."
He did, in 1947, after returning from his service in World War II.
They settled in Castle Shannon, where he practiced law and she ran a bustling household with children, her sister, nieces and nephews also livening the scene.
Always with a book in the evenings, she imparted a love of reading to her kids; two became writers.
Mrs. Sciullo was preceded in death by her husband, parents Apolonia Falenski Pluciennik and Leopold Pluciennik, brothers Clement and Edward Pluciennik and sisters Eugenia Pluciennik, Helene Richey and Melania Keck. She is survived by daughters Gina Siudyla (the late Kenneth) of Castle Shannon, Lisa Sciullo Goodyear (Daniel) of Mt. Lebanon, Maria Sciullo Kaufman (Stephen) and son Samuel Sciullo, Jr., both of Castle Shannon. Also adored by grandchildren Andrew Goodyear (Michelle, and great-granddaughter Addyson), Ryta Goodyear, Kyle Goodyear, Beatrice Goodyear, Alexandra Kaufman and Ellen Kaufman, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be private, followed by private interment at Queen of Heaven, McMurray. There will be a memorial service and celebration of life in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Civil Liberties Union -- the rights of all Americans, particularly immigrants, were important to Mr. and Mrs. Sciullo.