SHUFLER S. LEONARD
Of Squirrel Hill, born on Aug. 4, 1927 in Scranton, PA, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Beloved husband of 57 years of the late Phyllis Levine Shufler. Beloved father of Daniel E. Shufler, M.D. of Wilmington, DE, Debra (Brian) Moidel of Mt. Lebanon and Betsy Shufler of Squirrel Hill; beloved grandfather of Justin (Honor) and Brandon Moidel; son of the late Max and Sarah Shufler; brother of the late Adeline Wolfson, Freda Keller, Lillian Walters, Ann Stahler, Evelyn Goldstein, Morris Shufler, Ruth Stoltz and Eleanor Popky. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Leonard received his undergraduate degree in physics from the University of Scranton and his masters degree in nuclear physics from the University of Pittsburgh. Leonard worked at Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Lab for 35 years, as a nuclear physicist and manager. His major project was designing the nuclear reactor for the USS Nimitz Aircraft Carrier. Leonard served in the US Navy during WWII. Leonard was very active at Tree of Life Congregation, especially on the Social Action Committee. He was instrumental in helping to settle many Soviet Jews that arrived in Pittsburgh during the 1970s and 80s. He also was involved with the East End Cooperative Ministry. Leonard loved traveling the world with Phyllis which included visiting relatives. He enjoyed playing the piano by ear, golfing, watching Pittsburgh sports teams and chanting Haftorah at synagogue. He was a righteous and religious man and will be missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing him. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 - 1 p.m.) Interment B'nai Israel Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Tree of Life Congregation, 5898 Wilkins Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020