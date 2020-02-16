|
|
THOTA SAGAR P.
Son of Thomasaiah Thota and Suseela Kannasani passed away on Wednesday, the 12th of February 2020 at the age of 37 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susmitha Seelam; daughter, Suhana and his son, Sagar, Jr. Sagar was born in Guntur, India on August 4th 1982. He has a Bachelors in Urban Planning, Economic Development, GIS from Jawahar Nehru Technological University and did his Masters in Public Policy and Econometrics from University of Missouri - Saint Louis. He moved to Pittsburgh in October 2011 and was working at Highmark, Inc. as Lead Analyst. Sagar was a loving husband and a caring father. His kindness and helpful nature will be deeply missed by all. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street (freyvogelfuneralhome.com). Funeral Wednesday, Mass of Christian Burial at Sts. John & Paul Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, PA – 15143 at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Allegheny Cemetery, 4734 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020