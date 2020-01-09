Home

Sally A. (Porter) Gallagher, age 74, of Export passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.  She was born January 2, 1946 in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late William and Mary (Duffy) Porter.  In addition to her parents, Sally is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Valenty; and a sister, Colleen Kassalen.  Prior to retirement, Sally owned and operated Mortgages Plus as a Mortgage Broker for over 20 years.  Sally was survived by her loving husband, Richard L. Gallagher; her children, Gina (John) Yurinko, Michele (Mike) Adkins, Sandy Gallagher, Keith (RoxAnn) Gallagher, and Susan (Jim) Hope; ten grandchildren, Ashley, Kevin, Kaleena, Samantha, Grant, Julia, Ryan, Brady, Olivia, and Justin; six great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emma, Ellyana, Grayson, Colton, and Austin; She is also survived by a brother, David Porter, numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Bentley.  Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville.  Committal service and Interment will be private in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Sally's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
