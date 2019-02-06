Home

Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
715 Main St
Clarion, PA
SALLY ANN (HARTLE) DIETRICH


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SALLY ANN (HARTLE) DIETRICH Obituary
DIETRICH SALLY ANN (HARTLE)

Of Wesbury United Methodist (Meadville, PA), formerly of Sugar Lake and Laurel Gardens, PA, age 82, born in Strattanville, PA on February 9, 1936, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert Dietrich; mother of Mary Caputo, Cindy (Bill) Windsor, Norb (Cindy) Dietrich, Becky (Rob) Schellhaas and the late Amy (surviving Jim) Marburger; grandmother of Levi, Kelsey, Nicholas, Casey, Drew, Allyson. Ryan, Anthony and Valerie; great-grandmother of Liam, Lily, and Zara; sister of Dan and the late Ginger, Betty, Jack and Pat. Friends received on Friday, February 8 from 4-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Sewickley). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 9 at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 715 Main St, Clarion, PA 16214. Sally was a member of the choir at Our Lady of Lourdes, Cochranton. Donations can be made to The Wesbury Foundation, 31N Park Avenue, Meadville, PA 16335 and will be used for resident life enrichment. Please pay tribute at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
