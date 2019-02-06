DIETRICH SALLY ANN (HARTLE)

Of Wesbury United Methodist (Meadville, PA), formerly of Sugar Lake and Laurel Gardens, PA, age 82, born in Strattanville, PA on February 9, 1936, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert Dietrich; mother of Mary Caputo, Cindy (Bill) Windsor, Norb (Cindy) Dietrich, Becky (Rob) Schellhaas and the late Amy (surviving Jim) Marburger; grandmother of Levi, Kelsey, Nicholas, Casey, Drew, Allyson. Ryan, Anthony and Valerie; great-grandmother of Liam, Lily, and Zara; sister of Dan and the late Ginger, Betty, Jack and Pat. Friends received on Friday, February 8 from 4-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Sewickley). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 9 at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 715 Main St, Clarion, PA 16214. Sally was a member of the choir at Our Lady of Lourdes, Cochranton. Donations can be made to The Wesbury Foundation, 31N Park Avenue, Meadville, PA 16335 and will be used for resident life enrichment. Please pay tribute at www.schellhaasfh.com.