SAHENE SALLY ANN (ZIVKOVICH)
On Friday, January 3, 2020, age 73, of North Versailles. A daughter of the late Lawrence and Martha (Wukich) Zivkovich. Wife of the late Ronald L. "Ron" Sahene; sister of the late Bonnie L. Zivkovich. She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Nada Grubbs, Kristen (Jonathan) Cohen and Michael Lawrence Mikulich; and her great nieces, Sasha and Raquel Cohen whom she cherished like they were her own children. She is also survived by her aunt: Mildred "Mimi" Smith, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, kumovi and all who loved her. Sally was a member of St. Nicholas Serbian E.O. Church where she was a former choir member. She retired as an executive assistant with 30 years of service with the Hartford Ins. Co. She enjoyed baking and hosting family and friends at her home and her pool. As everyone knew, she loved playing her numbers and scratch offs. Family and friends received at the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC. 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148 (412) 824-4332 on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with Pomen Service at 7:30 p.m. Service in St. Nicholas Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park; the family would like to thank DCI Dialysis Clinic for all of their help, support and patience for the past six years. The family suggests memorial contributions to be made to St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 2110 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020