Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
SALLY (POLINSKI) BENNETT

SALLY (POLINSKI) BENNETT Obituary
BENNETT SALLY (POLINSKI)

Age 84, of Upper St. Clair on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leon Myron Polinski and George Ray Benett; dear mother of Linda Elaine Polinski and Adam Daniel Polinski and his wife, Erika Pallie; loving grandmother of Daniel Lane Polinski; sister of David Sagel and the late Anne Holzner. Sally helped her community by tutoring with the Greater Pittsburgh Adult Literacy Council and also through dedicated involvement in the widows/widowers grief support group THEOS. She enjoyed attending aerobics classes in various South Hills locations for many years. When her entire family was alive, she attended Temple Emmanuel of Mt. Lebanon. Sally loved cats throughout her life and Monarch butterflies held a special and symbolic place in her heart. Friends welcome Thursday 5:30 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village) Bethel Park, 15241 (412-835-1860) www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
