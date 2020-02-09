|
|
KETCHUM SALLY DOERSCHUK
Sally Doerschuk Ketchum, 93, died peacefully and courageously on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home in Asbury Villas, Mt. Lebanon. She was born on September 26, 1926 in Massena, NY to Ethel Timmerman Doerschuk and Victor Cappel Doerschuk. After moving to Pittsburgh Sally attended Linden School, Winchester Thurston (1943) and Wells College (1947) in Aurora, NY. Upon graduation Sally taught at Winchester Thurston from 1947 to 1950. On January 14, 1950 she married her true love, David S. Ketchum (d. 2015). They raised two daughters, Louise Ketchum of Pittsburgh and Laura Ketchum of Davidsonville, MD. Sally is also survived by four loving grandchildren, Eliza, Melissa, Graham and Ellery, four dear nieces and nephews, and friends of all ages. Sally was an exemplary woman and served the Pittsburgh community in many capacities. In addition to being a docent at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens for many years, she was the first president of Phipps Friends and a member of the first and subsequent Boards of Directors. Sally was also deeply involved at various times in the Children's Home of Pittsburgh, the Jane Holmes Residence, the Winchester Thurston Alumnae Association, and the National Society of Arts and Letters. In her spare time Sally loved gardening, playing tennis, doing needlepoint and bookbinding. She was thorough, precise, attentive and enormously kind. Her gratitude and good nature prevailed until the very end. A remembrance for Sally will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens One Schenley Park, PGH, PA 15213 or Winchester Thurston School 555 Morewood Ave. PGH, PA 15213. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020