Age 85, of Mars, on March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest W. Yockey; mother of Ernest (Janet) Yockey, Vicki (Dennis) Hunter, Dean (Becky) Yockey, and Cynthia (Rich) Francis-Evans; sister of F. Raymond (Judy) Young; dear grandmother of Sara, Jennifer, Emily, Kimberly, Angela, Randi, JeRae, Denair, and the late Stephanie. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown. Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown. Sally was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown where she served as a Deacon and Stephen Minister. Most of all, she was a loving mother and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hosanna Industries, 3930 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019