Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Resources
More Obituaries for SALLY YOCKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALLY E. YOCKEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SALLY E. YOCKEY Obituary
YOCKEY SALLY E.

Age 85, of Mars, on March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest W. Yockey; mother of Ernest (Janet) Yockey, Vicki (Dennis) Hunter, Dean (Becky) Yockey, and Cynthia (Rich) Francis-Evans; sister of F. Raymond (Judy) Young; dear grandmother of Sara, Jennifer, Emily, Kimberly, Angela, Randi, JeRae, Denair, and the late Stephanie. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown. Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown. Sally was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown where she served as a Deacon and Stephen Minister. Most of all, she was a loving mother and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hosanna Industries, 3930 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now