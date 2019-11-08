|
AUTENREITH SALLY GRACE WHITE
Sally Grace White Autenreith, of Gibsonia, died peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Sally was born on May 28, 1930, to Archibald Sproul White and Grace Marshall White. She attended Bellevue High School, was graduated from the Pennsylvania College for Women (now Chatham University), and, in June 1951, married James Harold Autenreith, Jr. Among Hal and Sally's many adventures was a two-year trip around the world with their four children on their 42' sailboat LaSalle. They had a close circle of friends including the West, Pool, Huss, Hulme, and Hunter families. The backdrop of many shared memories was their annual Fourth-of-July picnic with blue and white checked tablecloths, hot dogs on the grill, corn-on-the cob, Sally's famous macaroni and cheese, lightning bugs, and lots of fireworks that, each year, Sally pronounced as the best ever! Sally loved polka dots and her favorite color was blue. She loved the blue sky and the blue sea. And she loved the moon – especially a slender crescent 'Baby's Boat'. Sally enjoyed gardening, swimming, reading, and traveling. But more than anything, Sally cherished each of her friends, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sally was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her dear sister, Frances (Rabun) Rutherford, and Larry (Mary Lou) Autenreith. She is survived by her three sons, Jim, Eric (Meredith) and Arch (Erin) Autenreith; and her daughter, Wendy West (Tim), and her caring sister by Sandy (Bob) Patterson. She was the cherished grandmother of Arch (Alyssa) Autenreith, Hunter West (Jen Kamann), and Bonnie West (fiancé, Kevin Mohler); great-grandmother of Carson Autenreith; also survived by Kristine Autenreith, Danielle Poepperling and Kyle Poepperling. aunt of Becky (Joe) Fehrenbach, Susie Pappas, Todd (Jan), Steve (Kylie), and Bill (Sharon) Autenreith, Jean (Louis) Rojo, Rob (fiancée, Hanna Luthy), and Andrew (Kim) Patterson; and great-aunt many times over to their children. Visitation will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Glenshaw Presbyterian Church 300 Glenn Ave. Glenshaw at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Glenshaw Presbyterian Church, Animal Friends, or a . Arr. by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.