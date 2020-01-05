|
HAKE SALLY (DeNUNZIO)
Age 88, formerly of Franklin Park, PA and Warren, OH, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Columbus, OH with her loving family at her side. Sally was born on May 23, 1931 in Warren, OH, the daughter of the late Guy and Emma (Simoni) DeNunzio. Sally was preceded in death by Donald R. Hake, her beloved husband for 67 years. Together they shared the love of five children, Karen (Ken) Gardner, Denise (Larry) Taylor, Donna (David) De La Fuente, Dennis (Diane) Hake, and Brian (Danya) Hake. Sally is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Sally enjoyed sewing and doing crafts. She was talented and could make anything without needing instructions. She was a thoughtful, caring grandmother who showed her love through the many, personal gifts she made for her family and friends. She was sentimental and loved talking about the treasured memories in her life – especially how she met Don. Burial services will take place in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland later. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the , 1-800-242-8721 or www.heart.org. Arrangements with SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020