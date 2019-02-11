Home

SALLY J. (STIVER) CAROLUS

SALLY J. (STIVER) CAROLUS Obituary
CAROLUS SALLY J. (STIVER)

Of Bethel Park, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, age 78. Beloved husband for 44 years of Russell "Russ"; loving mother of Jeffrey A. Dey and Deborah M. Loris (Mike); brother of John "Jack" Stiver (Sherry); and grandmother of Evan, Michael and Jacob. Sally loved sewing, ceramics, plants and gardening, knitting, spinning, weaving, Old English Sheepdogs, teddy bear collecting and her high school reunions. She enjoyed strong coffee and scotch and loved her friends and family and had a zest for life. Visitation Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Funeral service Friday, (time later) in Baldwin Community United Methodist Church. Contributions may be made to , .


davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
