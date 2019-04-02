|
MILLER SALLY J. (SWANSON)
Age 74, of Collier Twp., on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Loving sister of David Swanson (Sylvia), Earl Swanson (Pat) and Maryrae Mikus (Bob); also survived by nephew, Michael Swanson, friends, family and fur babies, Mitzi and Molly. Visitation, 11-4 p.m., Tuesday at HENNEY BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church, 740 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, PA 15017 or Fur Kid Rescue, PO Box 5, South Park, PA 15129.
henneybradwellnirella.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019