FLISTER SALLY LOU

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved aunt, Sally Lou. We will dearly miss her courage, dignity and joy of life. Sally Lou was preceded in death by her parents, J. Bert Flister and Mary D. Flister; sister, Mary F. Owens; and brother-in-law, William B. Owens. She is survived by her beloved nephews, D. Scott Owens and Kevin J. Kowalski, and Timothy J. Owens (Kathy); as well as a host of devoted friends and students. Sally Lou grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and attended St. Vincent DePaul. After completing college, Sally Lou returned to St. Vincent DePaul to teach and to help handicapped children for her entire career. Upon retiring, she split her time between Naples, Florida and Columbus, Ohio. As a deaf woman, Sally Lou amazed all of us by her accomplishments, knowledge and dedication to improving the lives of everyone around her. She will be sorely missed. We appreciate the care by the staff of National Church Residences at Mill Run. In lieu of flowers we request that donations be made to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, Council of Pittsburgh, https://svdppitt.org/donate/. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.