WHITAKER SALLY M.
Sally M. Whitaker, 76 passed away, January 8, 2020. She worked for Virginia State Police and U.S. Steel Corporation. She is survived by her husband, George Whitaker; daughter June Millacci (John); grandchildren John, Raquel, Jeremiah and Bridget; her sisters Patricia Peirce (Bill) and Beth Ballock (George) and many dear nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dolores and Charles William Campbell and her son, George Daniel Whitaker. A Memorial service will be held at Beulah Church this spring. Condolences may be left at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020