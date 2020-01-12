Home

SALLY M. WHITAKER


1943 - 2020
SALLY M. WHITAKER Obituary
WHITAKER SALLY M.

Sally M. Whitaker, 76 passed away, January 8, 2020.  She worked for  Virginia State Police and U.S. Steel Corporation.  She is survived by her husband, George Whitaker; daughter June Millacci (John); grandchildren  John, Raquel, Jeremiah and Bridget; her sisters Patricia Peirce (Bill) and Beth Ballock (George) and many  dear nieces, nephews, loving family  members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dolores and Charles William Campbell and her  son, George Daniel Whitaker. A Memorial service will be held at  Beulah Church this spring.  Condolences may be left at  affinityfuneralservice.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
