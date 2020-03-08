NEMY SALLY (ESPER)

Sally (Esper) Nemy, age 76 of Monroeville, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Philip Nemy; loving mother of Holly (Richard) Hill, the late Cherie (Andrew) McIlree, Allison Nemy, and Joseph Nemy. Situ of Jake and Cherie. Preceded in death by her parents and sisters. Sally was a faithful and active member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland. She was a hair stylist who loved her job and cared very much for her clients. She will always be remembered as a great cook and gardener. Friends will be received Tuesday, March 10 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a Trisagion service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland Wednesday at 11 a.m. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow at William Penn Cemetery. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 3400 Dawson St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. www.jobefuneralhome.com.