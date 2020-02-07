|
WALKER SALLY
Age 85, of Upper St. Clair, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mother of John Charles (Pamela) Walker, Timothy James (Shelley) Walker; grandmother of Andrew (Brittany), Ryan, Charlie, Spencer and Sheyenne (Mackenzie) Stillar; great-grandmother of Paisley; preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Walker; son, Edward Alan Walker; and sister, Corinne Runyon. Friends welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the SOLLON FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 30 E. College St., Canonsburg, PA 15317, 724-746-1000, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor. Mass of Christian burial, Saturday in St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m. Friends and family are asked to meet at church. Donations to Presbyterian Senior Care Benevolent Care fund; srcare.org, in Sally's name. Visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020