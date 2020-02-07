Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-746-1000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church
Upper St. Clair, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SALLY WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALLY WALKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SALLY WALKER Obituary
WALKER SALLY

Age 85, of Upper St. Clair, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mother of John Charles (Pamela) Walker, Timothy James (Shelley) Walker; grandmother of Andrew (Brittany), Ryan, Charlie, Spencer and Sheyenne (Mackenzie) Stillar; great-grandmother of Paisley; preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Walker; son, Edward Alan Walker; and sister, Corinne Runyon. Friends welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the SOLLON FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 30 E. College St., Canonsburg, PA 15317, 724-746-1000, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor. Mass of Christian burial, Saturday in St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m. Friends and family are asked to meet at church. Donations to Presbyterian Senior Care Benevolent Care fund; srcare.org, in Sally's name. Visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SALLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -