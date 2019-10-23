|
DIANA SALVATORE A. "SAM"
Age 74, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Regina "Jean" (Mobrey) Diana; loving father of Michael A. Diana and his girlfriend, Michele Kotlowy and Timothy J. (Rebecca) Diana; grandfather of Patrick, Andrew and Caroline Diana; brother of Janice Diana. The family will receive visitors Thursday, 3-7 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. There will be a Funeral Mass for Sam on Monday, November 4, 2019 in The Church of the Assumption (Bellevue) at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sam's name to Ben Avon Voluntary Fire Department Station 109, 7219 Church Ave., Ben Avon, PA 15202. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019