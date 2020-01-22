Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the Divine Sheperd Parish at St. Gerard Majella
SALVATORE A. MOSCO

SALVATORE A. MOSCO Obituary
MOSCO SALVATORE A.

Age 70, of Plum Borough passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Beloved father of Gina Castelli (Christopher), Jamie Mosco (Tony Mascara), Salvatore Mosco and Anthony Mosco (Tiffany Anchors); loving grandfather of James Schaffer (Kara Donofrio), Nicholas Smith (Taylor Franciscus), Dominic Mosco, Salvatore Mosco, Anthony Mosco, Matthew Mosco, Christopher Macaluso, Angelo Mosco; son of the late Anthony and Anna (DeLuca) Mosco; brother of Judy Mosco and Connie Langhorst (Michael); uncle of Nicole Langhorst and the late Michelle Langhorst. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Mass held on Friday 10 a.m. Christ the Divine Sheperd Parish at St. Gerard Majella. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -