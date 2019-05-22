FICORILLI SALVATORE

Age 91, of Bloomfield, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Salvatore was born in Sulmona, Italy, on April 6, 1928, and immigrated to the United States in 1950. He lived the "American Dream," building his own excavation business. He is the beloved husband of 64 years to Adeline (Sciullo) Ficorilli; father of JoAnn (Kenneth) Polk, Michael (Dawn) Ficorilli, and Francine Malachin. Son of the late Luigi and Teresa Ficorilli; beloved son-in-law of the late Michael and Francesca Sciullo; brother of the late Filippo (late Eleanor) Ficorilli, late Paul (surviving Mary) Ficorilli, late Guido (surviving Linda) Ficorilli, late John (surviving Antonietta) Ficorilli, and the late Amalia Ficorilli. He is survived by sister, Mary (late Guiseppe) Rapone; and brother, Victor (Julia) Ficorilli; brother-in-law to Angeline (late Jack) Sciullo, Ann (late John) Sciullo, and Filippo and Mickey Mastroianni; proud "Tadone" to grandchildren, Justin (Kathryn) Polk, Amanda (Eric) Sobolewski, Jessica (Jeffrey) Fohr, Natalie Polk, Jarrod Polk, Samuel Ficorilli, Michael (Gam) Ficorilli, Julianna Malachin, and Valerie Malachin; proud great-grandfather to Charlotte Polk, Caleb Polk, Adalie Sobolewski and Raylin Sobolewski; he is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Friends will be received on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at WINTER FUNERAL HOME, 4730 Friendship Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Funeral at 9 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Winter Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to at .