DiBACCO SALVATORE GAETANO
Age 20, of Scott Twp., suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Dear son of Samuel B. and Antoinette (DeIuliis) DiBacco; loving grandson of Gaetano and Miranda (DiTano) DeIuliis and Teresa (Pulice) and the late Sam DiBacco; brother of Nina Miranda DiBacco; nephew of Gracey DeIuliis, Joseph DeIuliis, Diana (Michael) DiBacco-Korth, and Domenico (Gina) DiBacco; and numerous cousins and friends who will mourn his passing. Sal was a 2017 graduate of Chartiers Valley High School where he was a member of the wrestling team. Sal enjoyed hunting and fishing, but especially enjoyed spending time with all of his friends. Friends welcome Sunday 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 12 p.m. Monday in S.S. Simon and Jude Church. Transfer prayers at 11:15 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019