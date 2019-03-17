Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:15 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
S.S. Simon & Jude Church
1607 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
SALVATORE GAETANO DiBACCO

SALVATORE GAETANO DiBACCO Obituary
DiBACCO SALVATORE GAETANO

Age 20, of Scott Twp., suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Dear son of Samuel B. and Antoinette (DeIuliis) DiBacco; loving grandson of Gaetano and Miranda (DiTano) DeIuliis and Teresa (Pulice) and the late Sam DiBacco; brother of Nina Miranda DiBacco; nephew of Gracey DeIuliis, Joseph DeIuliis, Diana (Michael) DiBacco-Korth, and Domenico (Gina) DiBacco; and numerous cousins and friends who will mourn his passing. Sal was a 2017 graduate of Chartiers Valley High School where he was a member of the wrestling team. Sal enjoyed hunting and fishing, but especially enjoyed spending time with all of his friends. Friends welcome Sunday 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 12 p.m. Monday in S.S. Simon and Jude Church. Transfer prayers at 11:15 a.m.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
