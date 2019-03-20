Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for SALVATORE LONGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALVATORE J. LONGO Jr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SALVATORE J. LONGO Jr. Obituary
LONGO SALVATORE J, JR.

Age 81, of West View, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born December 3, 1937 in Pittsburgh; he was the son of the late Salvatore J. and Marion (Gillembardo) Longo, Sr. He worked for Henry Miller Spring Mill; he is survived by his wife, Diane C. (Weber) Longo; sons, David G., James T. (Lois), Donald J. (Cindi) Longo; daughters, Deborah J. Contestabile, and Diane F. (Aaron) Loritts; thirteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary William and brother, Joe Longo; he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis and daughter in law, Karen. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now