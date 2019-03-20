|
|
LONGO SALVATORE J, JR.
Age 81, of West View, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born December 3, 1937 in Pittsburgh; he was the son of the late Salvatore J. and Marion (Gillembardo) Longo, Sr. He worked for Henry Miller Spring Mill; he is survived by his wife, Diane C. (Weber) Longo; sons, David G., James T. (Lois), Donald J. (Cindi) Longo; daughters, Deborah J. Contestabile, and Diane F. (Aaron) Loritts; thirteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary William and brother, Joe Longo; he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis and daughter in law, Karen. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019