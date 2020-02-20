|
ORLANDO, M.D. SALVATORE JOHN "SAL"
Age 86, of O'Hara Township, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Arva Orlando; children, Joseph S. (Adrienne) Orlando, Aimee M. (James) Usher and Vicki O. (Christopher) Striebel; grandchildren, Nicholas Orlando, Thomas J. Usher II, Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Usher, Mary Abigail "Abby" Usher and Samuel John Usher; siblings, Tina Lemeo and Anthony (Louise) Orlando; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings. Sal was a dedicated pediatrician for over 50 years, working most recently at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing the piano and accordion, and enjoyed spending time with his family. Per his wishes, services are to remain private. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests donations be made in memory of Dr. Salvatore Orlando to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation: Hematology/Oncology Department, c/o PNC Bank, PO Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253, www.givetochildrens.org. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020