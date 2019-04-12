GAETANO SALVATORE LOUIS, JR.

Age 81, of Peters Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 under the care of Bethany Hospice. Born June 30, 1937, he grew up in Beechview and was the son of the late Salvatore (Sam), Sr. and Josephine (Jay) Gaetano. Married on October, 3, 1959 to his beloved wife Christina (Chris); brother of the late Catherine (Gaetano) Sciulli and the late Louis and Janet Gaetano, Sr; son-in-law of the late Joseph (Andy) and Philomena Narcolli; brother-in-law of Che Che (Kenny) and Barbara (late Ted) Aiken; beloved father of Christi Gaetano, Rodney (Melinda) Gaetano, Leah (Kevin) Gryboski, Tiffany (Jon) Whaley and Annette Schulte; proud and loving grandfather of KJ and Kaylee Gryboski, Shelby and Sienna Gaetano, and Isabele and Nikko Whaley; also, survived by many nieces and nephews who adored him. He was a devoted member of St. Louise De Marillac church where he participated in the Men's Fish Fry for many years. For 60 years, he LOVED being a pharmacist; Sal had licenses in PA, FL and CA. In 1967, he opened Baldwin Court Pharmacy and Gaetano's Pharmacy in 1980. He treated everyone like family with care and compassion. Sal loved to help in any way possible; as a pharmacist and even moreso as a person. Sal was a coach, mentor, entrepreneur and who was "The Main Man." Always excited about Pittsburgh sports, he was a diehard fan of the Univ. of Pittsburgh (Golden Panthers) and Pittsburgh Steelers. His passion for classic cars turned him into a collector of Ford Thunderbirds. His love for travel took him and his family on countless adventures throughout many parts of the world, including most recently, Italy and Africa. Sal is, and will always be, the Patriarch of the Gaetano Pharmacy. A Man who was larger than life with a contagious personality who will be greatly missed by all who have known and met him. Family and friends will be received Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL L. HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park. A Catholic mass will be held Monday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Louise De Marillac Church in USC. He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Memorial Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations in his Honor to Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh, 212 9th St. Pgh., PA 15222 and Bethany Hospice, 875 Greentree Rd. Suite 100, Six Parkway Ctr., Pgh, PA 15220.

