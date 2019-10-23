Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of the Assumption
Bellevue, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SALVATOREA DIANA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALVATOREA "SAM" DIANA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SALVATOREA "SAM" DIANA Obituary
DIANA SALVATOREA. "SAM"

Age 84, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Regina "Jean" (Mobrey) Diana; loving father of Michael A. Diana and his girlfriend, Michele Kotlowy and Timothy J. (Rebecca) Diana; grandfather of Patrick, Andrew and Caroline Diana; brother of Janice Diana. The family will receive visitors Thursday, 3-7 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. There will be a Funeral Mass for Sam on Monday, November 4, 2019 in The Church of the Assumption (Bellevue) at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sam's name to Ben Avon Voluntary Fire Department Station 109, 7219 Church Ave., Ben Avon, PA 15202. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SALVATOREA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now