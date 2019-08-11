Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Resources
More Obituaries for SAM TALLERICO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SAM A. TALLERICO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SAM A. TALLERICO Obituary
TALLERICO SAM A.

Of Brookline on Friday, August 9, 2019. Husband of the late Rosa Lee (Matrascia); beloved father of Patricia (Richard) Joseph and Ken (Rachel) Tallerico; brother of Peter (Vicki) Tallerico and Mary (the late Leo) Reilly and the late Margie Urgitus, Sarah Rich, Louis Tallerico and Joan Dzeba; grandfather of Abbi Joseph and Ken (Suzie) and Chaz Tallerico; great-grandfather of Noah, Jaxson, Lila and Aubrey Rose. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 MONDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection. Sam was well loved for his generosity and will be missed by those who knew and loved him. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now