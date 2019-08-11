|
TALLERICO SAM A.
Of Brookline on Friday, August 9, 2019. Husband of the late Rosa Lee (Matrascia); beloved father of Patricia (Richard) Joseph and Ken (Rachel) Tallerico; brother of Peter (Vicki) Tallerico and Mary (the late Leo) Reilly and the late Margie Urgitus, Sarah Rich, Louis Tallerico and Joan Dzeba; grandfather of Abbi Joseph and Ken (Suzie) and Chaz Tallerico; great-grandfather of Noah, Jaxson, Lila and Aubrey Rose. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 MONDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection. Sam was well loved for his generosity and will be missed by those who knew and loved him. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019