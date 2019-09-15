|
DAVIS SAM
Ruel Samuel Davis (Sam Davis) was born on July 5, 1944, to Irene and Ruel Davis in Ocilla, Georgia. He is survived by his 95 year old mother; sister, Lanette Davis Martin; brother, Eric McCrae; and his beloved, Tamara Davis. He left an undeniable impression on his seven children, Sonya Davis-Curry, Tonya Davis, Vanessa Davis, Tammi Davis, Ruel Davis, Samantha Davis, and Dorothy Davis; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many loved ones. He played for the Pgh. Steelers #57 as the offensive guard from 1967 to 1982, earning four Super Bowl titles in his career. He was actively involved in Steelers charity events, community initiatives, Bidwell Training Center and the United Way. Shortly after his career he actively pursued his entrepreneurial efforts, starting many ventures before retiring again to his home in Wexford, PA and farm in Fombell, PA. Sam Davis was known as the "Rock," "Tightman," a compassionate man, a leader, a man with an infectious laugh and a quiet nature. A leader with a heart for his community and family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bidwell Presbyterian Church, 1025 Liverpool St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 where funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to be part of honoring his legacy may make donations to the Sam & Tamara Davis Family Scholarship Fund. Checks payable to "Sam & Tamara Davis Family Scholarship" and mailed to: Sam & Tamara Davis Family Scholarship, P.O. Box 59151, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019