Age 89, of Florida (formerly of Cranberry), passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Son of the late Samuel and Marie (Zurlo) Manuel. Beloved husband for 45 years of Joan "Jay Jay" (Unik) Manuel; loving father of Gregory (Matt Mullins) Manuel and Valerie (John Spagnoli) Romanin; stepfather of Michele Reola Slane and Donald Reola; grandfather of Daniel (Elizabeth) Sauers; step-grandfather of Andrew Slane; brother of the late Chuck and Joseph Manuel. Prior to retirement, Sam had a very successful career as a Weiser Locks Salesman. He proudly served our country in the Army during the Korean War. Services and entombment will be private in Allegheny County Memorial Park. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Local arrangements were made by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
