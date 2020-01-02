|
RENDE SAM
age 90, of Hazelwood, on December 28, 2019. Husband of Nancy Rende. Father of Perry, Samantha, and Kathryn Rende. Grandfather of Dylan Rende. Brother of Theresa Marie Mastriano, Joseph, and Anthony (Virginia) Rende. Predeceased in death by his sister, Lucille Alexandroff and brother, Francis Rende. Sam, known as Uncle Sam was often referred to as The Mayor of Hazelwood. He was a proud Marine serving in the Korean War. A Community Leader who was well known for helping anyone in need. Retired from US Steel, he spent his time with family and friends, managing taverns and various investment properties; a people person with a story to tell. Friends received at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116 on Thursday and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church, Saturday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020