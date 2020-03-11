SAMUEL A. BOYLE (1990 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAMUEL A. BOYLE.
Service Information
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA
15226
(412)-561-0380
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BOYLE SAMUEL A.

Age 29, of Beechview suddenly on Monday, March 9, 2020. Beloved son of Michael and Virginia Boyle; brother of Amanda (Sean) Yardley and Billy Boyle; favorite grandson of Catherine Boyle; uncle of Trenton also many aunts, uncles, special cousins, co-workers and friends. Sam was known as a gentle giant with the kindest heart to everyone who knew him. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. 


www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.