BOYLE SAMUEL A.
Age 29, of Beechview suddenly on Monday, March 9, 2020. Beloved son of Michael and Virginia Boyle; brother of Amanda (Sean) Yardley and Billy Boyle; favorite grandson of Catherine Boyle; uncle of Trenton also many aunts, uncles, special cousins, co-workers and friends. Sam was known as a gentle giant with the kindest heart to everyone who knew him. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be held Friday at 11 a.m.
