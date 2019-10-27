|
DUERR, JR. SAMUEL A.
A man of family, faith, and country, passed away peacefully at his home on October 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Lorraine Tomasek Duerr, and is survived by his children, Sam Duerr, III (Patricia), Sidney Pinnie (Mark), Dave Duerr (Margie). He is the proud grandfather of Elizabeth McGonigle (Brendan), Laura Pinnie, and Annie, Sam, IV, Chris and Morgan Duerr. Mr. Duerr was born in Allison Park, PA on January 13, 1925 to Sidney (Rebert) and Samuel Duerr and attended Etna High School. He enlisted in the Navy's Officers Training Program and served his country during World War II and the Korean War, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. Upon graduation from Grove City College in 1948, he began a career in the packaging industry. After marrying Lorraine in 1951, they founded Duerr Acetate Box Company in 1953 in Mars, PA. Mr. and Mrs. Duerr actively grew the company, renamed it Duerr Packaging Co., Inc., and moved it to its present locations of Burgettstown and Imperial. In addition to his continual involvement in the company, Mr. Duerr was a founding member of Rich-Mar Rotary and dedicated his time to the John E. Mair Masonic Lodge of Mars, Parkway West Rotary, SCORE of Pittsburgh, the Mars UP Church, Cranberry Community UP Church, and, in the last 20 years, St. Andrew's UP Church of Sewickley. Visitation will be held at St. Andrew's UP Church, 801 Beaver Street, Sewickley, on Sunday, October 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. His Service will be at St. Andrew's UP Church, on Monday, October 28th at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Andrew's UP Church, 801 Beaver St., Sewickley, PA 15143 or the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue, PA 15202. The family would like to express its gratitude for the support and comfort given to Mr. Duerr and his family by the many friends, caregivers and medical professionals. Arrangements by COPELAND'S.