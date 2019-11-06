|
|
MERRIMAN SAMUEL A.
A genuine gentleman, Samuel A. Merriman died peacefully in hospice care on Friday, November 1, 2019 surrounded by his daughter and friends. He was a vociferous reader, excellent cook, avid golfer and bowler, lover of sports, music and his dogs, and a dedicated servant to his church. Utilizing knowledge, wisdom, humility and a great sense of humor, he committed his life to helping others. During the Korean War he served as an Army Sergeant, in his career as a Case Manager in Social Work in Pennsylvania, at church as a reader and President of the Men's Club and always with friends, family and strangers. Sam was a devoted husband to his deceased wife of 49 years, Carole, father of Nancy Merriman Haines, uncle of Fran, Renee, Terryjohn, and Brian Benko and Mark Metzler, and grand-uncle of Frankie Benko and Eric Metzler. He was also the beloved brother-in-law of Richard and Melba Bodnar and Bill and Jo Bodnar. He is dearly loved and will be missed. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City West, Arizona on Friday, November 15th at 10:00 am followed by a Military Honor. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the are appreciated.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019