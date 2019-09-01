|
GUERRERA, SR. SAMUEL C.
Of Ross Twp., on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born in Ellwood City, PA on July 13, 1927, son of the late Paolo and Filomena (Condello) Guerrera. Beloved husband of Carol J. (Degenhardt) Guerrera; loving father of Paulette A. (Nick) Conti and Samuel C. (Carole) Guerrera; brother of Margaret (John) Kimmel, and the late Josephine (surviving Charles) Bucker and Tony (surviving Rena) Guerrera; brother-in-law of Diane (Chuck) Singer and Robert Degenhardt; also survived by many nieces and nephews and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Samuel was a member of First United Church of Christ, McKinley Stuckrath Lodge #318 F&A.M., Scottish Rite and the Association of Masonic Veterans. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019