Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Church
Aspinwall, PA
SAMUEL D. "SAM" DiGREGORY

SAMUEL D. "SAM" DiGREGORY Obituary
DiGREGORY SAMUEL D. "SAM"

Age 55, of Aspinwall, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of 19 years to Sandy (LeDonne) DiGregory; loving father of Samantha and David; dear son of Jean and the late Nick DiGregory; brother of Paul (Diane),  Martin (Anita)  and Gregory (Heather); son-in law of Tony and Lidia LeDonne; brother-in-law of David (Susan) LaDonne and John (Roseanne) LaDonne; also uncle to fifteen nieces and nephews and dear friend to many. Friends received Monday, December 2nd from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sam DiGregory Memorial Fund through Gofundme, https://www.gofundme.com/f/sam-digregory.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
