DiGREGORY SAMUEL D. "SAM"
Age 55, of Aspinwall, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of 19 years to Sandy (LeDonne) DiGregory; loving father of Samantha and David; dear son of Jean and the late Nick DiGregory; brother of Paul (Diane), Martin (Anita) and Gregory (Heather); son-in law of Tony and Lidia LeDonne; brother-in-law of David (Susan) LaDonne and John (Roseanne) LaDonne; also uncle to fifteen nieces and nephews and dear friend to many. Friends received Monday, December 2nd from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sam DiGregory Memorial Fund through Gofundme, https://www.gofundme.com/f/sam-digregory.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019