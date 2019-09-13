Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 3:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
SAMUEL F. SCATENA


1975 - 2019
SAMUEL F. SCATENA Obituary
SCATENA SAMUEL F.

On Friday, September 6, 2019.  Son of Samuel F. and the late Leila (Bunny) Scatena; brother of Kelly Scatena and Gary Scatena; brother-in-law of Mohammed Alibrahimi; father of Teresa Cyan Scatena and Julia Marie Shelton.  Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Funeral Prayer will be held on Saturday at 12 noon.   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
