|
|
GARVEY SAMUEL
Age 79, after a short battle with cancer, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, of Mt. Oliver. Husband of the late Marilyn Rhea (Nelson) Garvey; loving father of Lisa Marie Monahan-Marci and her loving husband Mark; cherished grandfather of Stephanie (Shaun), Gary (Carla) and Keith Monahan; loving great-grandfather of Dominic, Annabella, Christian Samuel and Gianna. Preceded by his sister, Maryanne Buri. Brother-in-law of the late Barbara Vogel. Samuel retired after 35 years from Borden's Ice Cream, served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, was a member of the Guthrie Lodge #35 F. & A.M. and Syria Shrine. Sam was an avid bowler. Family and friends received Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Lutheran Church Of The Redeemer, 1628 Brownsville Road, Pgh., PA 15210. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019