GIBSON SAMUEL, JR.

Of Stuart, FL passed away on February 14, 2019 at the age of 96. Formally from Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Bethel Park and California, PA, he joins the love of his life, Mary Edith Keys Gibson, his wife of 69 years who passed away in 2011. Also, he joins their daughter Janice Gibson Nechay who passed away in 1986. Sam was born in East Pike Run Township, PA on August 12, 1922 to parents, Samuel Gibson and Lizzie Higginson Gibson. He was the last of his immediate family, preceded in death by brothers, John, Bill, Tom, Edwin; and sisters, Elizabeth Harris and Florence Britton. Sam graduated from East Pike Run Township High School in 1940. Not known to him at the time, he had played baseball against future Hall of Famer, Stan Musial of Donora, PA High School. Joining the United States Navy in 1941 he served over three years in the Pacific Theater aboard the U.S.S. San Carlos. Reportedly, this was the first ship to enter Manila Bay, Philippines in March, 1945. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, Sam worked in construction until being hired to work at West Penn Power's Mitchel Station in Elrama, PA where he retired in 1980. Sam was a Brother of Bethel Lodge 761 for 56 years where he had served as Master. During this tenure, he was very instrumental in the construction of the Lodge building where it currently stands. Sam is survived by his son, Kenneth Gibson of Stuart, FL and Cameron, WV; one grandson, Kevin (Kelli) Nechay of Arkansas; and two great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. For those who wish, contributions may be made to the Bethel Presbyterian Church, 2999 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102, Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997 or to a . Services will be private. Interment will be in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Pleasant Hills, PA.