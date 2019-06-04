|
|
GOTTESMAN SAMUEL
On Saturday, June 1, 2019, age 95, in Los Angeles, CA; beloved husband of the late Leah Gottesman; beloved father of Jeffrey (Judith) Gottesman of Santa Monica, CA; brother of the late Helen Gottesman, Feige Gottesman, Reize Gottesman, Jacob Gottesman, Simon Gottesman, Florence Friedman; grandfather of Melinda Gottesman and uncle of Abe Friedman. Sam was a Holocaust survivor who was a speaker at the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh who touched countless lives with his recounting of his experiences during the Holocaust. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at Noon. Visitation one half hour prior (11:30 a.m. - 12 Noon). Interment, Torath Chaim Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, 826 Hazelwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 4, 2019