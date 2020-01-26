|
GREGG SAMUEL
Samuel Gregg, known affectionately as "Chairman," passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 surrounded by family in his home on Frosty Valley Road in McMurray. Sam and his twin brother were born on April 25, 1930, grew up in Coverdale, Pennsylvania and lived most of his adult life in McMurray. Sam proudly served in the U.S. Army where he rose to Staff Sargent in three years. In 1954, Sam married the love of his life, Jeanne and had a successful career as President and Owner of Morrison and McCluan, Inc., one of the largest frozen food distributors at that time. Sam is survived by his wife, Jeanne; and his four daughters, Patti (Jeff) Yingling, Jeanne (Dan) Ruffing, Shari (Joe) DeNardo and Sami Barry. His legacy will live on in each of his 12 grandchildren, Abby, Melina, Danny, Ross, Jeremy, Maria, Jeana, Hannah, Nick, Angie, Cody and Mickey; and an impressive 15 great-children who adored him, Arthur, Norah, Cecily, Eloise, Maxwell, Lucy, Wyatt, Rowan, Emmett, Mason, Josie, Lilly, Emily, Molly and Colton. Sam will be remembered for many things by many people – a devoted husband, a loving father and a once in a lifetime friend. Full obituary at https://www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com/notices/Samuel-Gregg. A Roman Catholic mass will be held on Friday at 10 a.m., January 31st in St. Benedict the Abbott, McMurray, PA with a celebration of life immediately following at St. Clair Country Club, Upper St. Clair, PA. Please RSVP for luncheon by Wednesday, January 29th to (724) 986-5127 or [email protected]