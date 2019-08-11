Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for SAMUEL CASOLARI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SAMUEL GUY CASOLARI Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SAMUEL GUY CASOLARI Jr. Obituary
CASOLARI, JR. SAMUEL GUY

1961 - 2019. Suddenly on July 30, 2019. Loving son of Samuel and Patricia; dear nephew of Naomi and Al Ganter of Ocala, FL, Marvin Haunn of Bellbrook, OH, Jean Letize of Fort Pierce, FL and Bill Vogel of McKees Rocks, PA; also survived by many cousins and good friends. Sam graduated from Montour High School in 1979, Grove City College in 1983 and University of Akron School of Law in 1986. Sam was the managing attorney for Marshall Dennehey in Cincinnati, OH, and on the Board of Trustees of Grove City College, a school he loved dearly. He was a tissue donor. As per Sam's wishes, there was no visitation. Arrangements entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Kennedy Twp., 412-771-4455. www.mcdermottfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SAMUEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now