CASOLARI, JR. SAMUEL GUY
1961 - 2019. Suddenly on July 30, 2019. Loving son of Samuel and Patricia; dear nephew of Naomi and Al Ganter of Ocala, FL, Marvin Haunn of Bellbrook, OH, Jean Letize of Fort Pierce, FL and Bill Vogel of McKees Rocks, PA; also survived by many cousins and good friends. Sam graduated from Montour High School in 1979, Grove City College in 1983 and University of Akron School of Law in 1986. Sam was the managing attorney for Marshall Dennehey in Cincinnati, OH, and on the Board of Trustees of Grove City College, a school he loved dearly. He was a tissue donor. As per Sam's wishes, there was no visitation. Arrangements entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Kennedy Twp., 412-771-4455. www.mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019