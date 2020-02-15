Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
SAMUEL J. VAIL

VAIL SAMUEL J.

In Delray Beach, FL on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Samuel J., age 92, of Oakwood. Beloved husband for 68 years of Mary C. Vail. Loving father of Timothy E. Vail, Sr. of West Palm Beach, FL and Lisa M. (Tom) Nestor; grandfather of Timothy E. (Dalila) Vail, Jr. of Collegeville, PA and great-grandfather of Livia Vail. Sam retired from the federal government after 35 years of service, last having worked for the U.S Department of Energy as a human resources specialist in South Park, PA. He had also worked for the U.S. Bureau of Mines as a recruiter/examiner and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management as an investigator. In the latter two assignments he traveled extensively throughout the country. He was a graduate of the Lock Haven State University, Lock Haven, PA and was a veteran of the World War II era. Sam was a member of St. Philip Church in Crafton, PA for over 60 years and was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council 875 in Crafton where he served for many years as treasurer and recording secretary; the American Veterans Association, Post No. 12 in Rockford, MD; Frank R. Kirk Post 145 American Legion in Crafton and the Fraternal Order of Elks, Lodge 1173 in Philipsburg, PA. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. American Legion Post 145 Service on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, Crafton on Monday at 10 a.m. Entombment, with military honors, will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pgh., PA 15222.


www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020
