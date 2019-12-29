|
WILLIAMS SAMUEL LEE
Age 72 years old of Canonsburg, died Friday, December 27, 2019 in Canonsburg General Hospital. He was born January 15, 1947 in Halo, KY, son of the late James and Ersey Hall Williams. He was a Southern Baptist by Faith, and member of American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, going to the casino, and watching sports, especially Pittsburgh teams and the Kentucky Wildcats. He was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. He was a driver for UPS for many years and retired as a Supervisor. Surviving are wife, Debbie Cross Williams of Canonsburg, two daughters, Shannon (fiance Billy Mancini) Williams of Kennedy Twp., and Paige Williams of Bridgeport, OH, three step-children, Jeremy (Heather) Vanzin of Lower Burrell, Jennifer West of Canonsburg, and Jason (Jill) Vanzin of Canonsburg, eight grandchildren, Bailey, Alex, Garrison, Corban, Abigail, Violet, Max, Bennett, two sisters, Teresa Johnson, and Evetta (Steve) Baldridge both of Wheelwright, KY, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Curt, and Doug Williams, and two sisters, Annette Mullins, and Stella Williams. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, and Monday, December 30, 2019 at the COLEMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL SERVICES 3378 Millers Run Road, (Rt 50) Cecil, where services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Gary Chorpenning and Rev. Beverly Blair officiating. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township with full military honors accorded by the US Army and Canonsburg VFW 191 Honor Guard. Contributions may be made to the , 1000 Liberty Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or at: www.. org.