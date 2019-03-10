EPSTEIN SAMUEL MARTIN

Age 89, of Gibsonia, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born on May 31, 1929, in Hartford, CT. Sam attended the University of Connecticut, graduating in 1952 with a B.S. in Business. At UConn he met and fell in love with his future wife, Sigrid Vavere, who was there to obtain a B.S. in Nursing. Sam began a long career in retail working for Lerner Shops in New York, Jacksonville, FL and Pittsburgh where he served as Regional Manager. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sigrid (Vavere) of Riga, Latvia, and their three children, Paula and husband, Lance Dietrich, Andrew and Cherri (Nowotny) and Jonathan and Randy (Gottlieb). Sam and Sigrid also have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sam enjoyed reading books, daily newspapers from around the country, magazines and was quick to embrace the internet to research topics of interest, including live streaming his grandson's college baseball games. He was an avid and long-standing Steelers and Penguins fan who rarely missed a game on TV. Sam was an enthusiastic and engaging conversationalist, always interested in one's life and ideals. His culinary skills were impressive and he loved hosting relatives and friends on many occasions. He also looked forward to any opportunity to be out on the water. A celebration of Sam's life will be announced at a future date. In his memory, contributions may be made to: Family Hospice & Palliative Care, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243.