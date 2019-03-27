HARBISON SAMUEL P. III

Died peacefully at home on Tuesday March 26, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Diana Drew Harbison; his loving sons, Samuel Drew Harbison (Leigh) of Maryland, and Michael Harbison (Keira) of Atlanta; and two grandsons, Oliver and Gregory Harbison; brother-in-law of Catherine Drew and Hana Drew. He was gifted with computers and loved working with them both personally and vocationally. Respected by his co-workers, Samuel worked most recently at Google in Pittsburgh. Experiencing two mid-life crises, he was never one to shy away from trying new things and decided to get a motorcycle during his first, and during his second, he developed a love for singing and convertibles. It was then that he finally was able to really take up singing and became a devoted member of the Mendelssohn Choir. Due to the imminent arrival of Sam's granddaughter, Lucy, services will be delayed until May. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Sunday May, 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday May 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Pine Creek Presbyterian Church, 21 Oak Knoll Road, PGH, PA 15238. In Sam's memory, please feel free to wear lots of colors to all gatherings. Remembrances may be made to Pine Creek Presbyterian Church or the Mendelssohn Choir.