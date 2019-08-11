|
|
HABERSTICH SAMUEL S.
Age 78, of Indiana Twp., on August 10, 2019. Loving father of Bill (Lisa) Haberstich, Donald Haberstich, Todd Haberstich and Samantha (John) Barczak; grandfather of four; great-grandfather of two; son of the late Ralph and Marion Haberstich. He also leaves behind many extended family members and friends. Funeral Private. Professional Services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019