SAMUEL V. DeMARCO

Obituary Condolences

SAMUEL V. DeMARCO Obituary
DeMARCO SAMUEL V.

Age 89, of the Pines of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Beechview, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rose (Mattola) DeMarco; father of Patricia (William) Kohnen and Debra (Mario) Perry; grandfather of Tricia (Darryl) Galasso, William (Carrie) R. Kohnen, Jr., Nicole Revtai and Mario Perry, Jr.; great-grandfather of Hayley Galasso, Nathan Galasso, Victoria Kohnen, Autumn Kohnen, Lilly Kohnen, William R. Kohnen III, Alexandra Thomas, Christian Revtai and Cody Revtai. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Dominic DeMarco; and his brother, Lee DeMarco. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sam worked for Norfolk & Southern Railway all of his life. He enjoyed spending his free time working in his garden, making bird houses and hunting. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends welcome Saturday 5-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Catherine of Siena Church Monday 10 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
