RUSSO SAMUEL VINCENT

Age 90 of Mt. Lebanon, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21st at St. Clair Hospital. He was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence (Smolinski) Russo in May, 2003. Sam grew up in the Hill District in downtown Pittsburgh, helping out in his family grocery store in Beechview. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincenzo Russo and Michelina Leone; and siblings, Philomena, Gaetano, Michelangelo, Violet, Angelina, Norma and Anna Russo. Sam was in the Navy Reserves for 20 years. He retired as a draftsman for electrical plans for factories and power plants. Sam is survived by his five children, Janet of Pittsburgh, James of Alexandria, VA, Sam and his wife, Deborah of Ridgefield, CT, Joanne and her wife, Angela of Evansville, IN, Michael and his wife, Jennifer of Pittsburgh; and grandchildren, Christopher, Taylor (Zacary) McConnell, Anthony, Julia, Phillip, Miles and Eli. He is also survived by his long time companion, Joan Teitel. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Professional arrangements provided by McCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, 15050.